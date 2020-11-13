Global  
 

COVID-19 tally: India records 46,232 new cases, 564 deaths

India's COVID-19 tally reached 90.50 lakh on November 21.

As compared to yesterday, a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed.

The spike of 46,232 new cases and 564 deaths reported in last 24 hrs.

Currently, there are 4,39,747 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 84.78 lakh with 49,715 new discharges.

According to ICMR, 10,66,022 samples were tested on Nov 20.


Watch: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij administered trial dose of Covaxin [Video]

Watch: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij administered trial dose of Covaxin

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Covaxin on Friday. 67-year old Vij was administered the trial dose at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt. On Wednesday, Vij had said the third phase of trial will begin in Haryana on Nov 20. Vij, an MLA from Ambala Cantt, had offered to be the first volunteer to get vaccinated. Covaxin, a potential vaccine against Covid, entered third phase of clinical trial. Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR. Last month, the vaccine maker said it had completed interim analysis of Phase 1, 2 trials. The phase 3 trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India. It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a Covid-19 vaccine in India.

COVID-19: India crosses 90-lakh mark [Video]

COVID-19: India crosses 90-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally reached 90.04 lakh on Nov 20. A significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed as spike of 45,882 new cases and 584 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Currently, there are 4,43,794 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 84.28 lakh with 44,807 new discharges. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10.83 lakh samples were tested for coronavirus on Nov 19.

