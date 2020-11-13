COVID-19 tally: India records 46,232 new cases, 564 deaths

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Covaxin on Friday. 67-year old Vij was administered the trial dose at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt. On Wednesday, Vij had said the third phase of trial will begin in Haryana on Nov 20. Vij, an MLA from Ambala Cantt, had offered to be the first volunteer to get vaccinated. Covaxin, a potential vaccine against Covid, entered third phase of clinical trial. Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR. Last month, the vaccine maker said it had completed interim analysis of Phase 1, 2 trials. The phase 3 trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India. It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a Covid-19 vaccine in India.
India's COVID-19 tally reached 90.04 lakh on Nov 20. A significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed as spike of 45,882 new cases and 584 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Currently, there are 4,43,794 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 84.28 lakh with 44,807 new discharges. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10.83 lakh samples were tested for coronavirus on Nov 19.
The CDC is urging Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holidays.
The move to limit travel is in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
According to UPI, a "strong recommendation" was made..