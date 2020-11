Man Accused Of 7 Robberies In 74 Minutes Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:18s - Published 2 days ago Man Accused Of 7 Robberies In 74 Minutes A man arrested in Manteca is accused of committing four armed robberies in a span of 74 minutes on Thursday and stealing a Prius, authorities said. 0

