Mohammed Siraj loses father, who was instrumental in his success | Oneindia News

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who is qurantined in Australia, lost his father to a chronic lung disease back home in India on Friday.

Siraj's father Mohammed Ghaus was only 53-years-old.

The father and son were close and Mohammed Ghaus's sacrifices were instrumental in Siraj's success.

#MohammedSiraj #MohammedGhaus #RCB