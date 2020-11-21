Toddler Falls While Singing Song on Thanksgiving
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:29s - Published
This toddler was leaning on the couch and singing a song.
Suddenly, he lost his balance and fell on a guitar placed under him.
Thankfully, he didn't seem too hurt as he laughed out loud and continued singing after his fall.
