Toddler Falls While Singing Song on Thanksgiving

This toddler was leaning on the couch and singing a song.

Suddenly, he lost his balance and fell on a guitar placed under him.

Thankfully, he didn't seem too hurt as he laughed out loud and continued singing after his fall.

*The underlying music rights are not available for license.

For use of the video with the track(s) contained therein, please contact the music publisher(s) or relevant rightsholder(s).