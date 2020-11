Las Vegas properties expect slow December, new shows planned for 2021 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:56s - Published 2 minutes ago Las Vegas properties expect slow December, new shows planned for 2021 Las Vegas is heading into a notoriously slow part of the tourism season and some properties have announced reduced offerings in the middle of the week citing sagging business. On Friday, MGM Resorts International announced two key properties, Mandalay Bay and Mirage will shut down hotel operations from Monday through Thursdays starting Nov. 30. 0

