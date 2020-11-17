New York food artist turns simple ingredients into art that's good enough to eat
New York food artist turns simple ingredients into art that's good enough to eat
This timelapse by New York-based Instagram food artist Harley Lamberg, from New York City, uses a variety of veggies to create two yummy looking birds!
Harley told Newsflare: "I create the eagle usin
