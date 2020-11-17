Global  
 

Maha govt working efficiently, no need to bring laws on 'Love Jihad': Aslam Shaikh

Speaking on laws on 'Love Jihad' in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai's Guardian Minister on November 21 said that the Maharashtra government is working efficiently and it does not need to bring laws on 'Love Jihad'.

"The governments which want to hide their inadequacies are bringing in such laws.

Maharashtra government is doing its work efficiently, and it does not need to bring such laws," said Shaikh.


