Maha govt working efficiently, no need to bring laws on 'Love Jihad': Aslam Shaikh

Speaking on laws on 'Love Jihad' in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai's Guardian Minister on November 21 said that the Maharashtra government is working efficiently and it does not need to bring laws on 'Love Jihad'.
"The governments which want to hide their inadequacies are bringing in such laws.
Maharashtra government is doing its work efficiently, and it does not need to bring such laws," said Shaikh.
Mumbai City Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh compared CBI to a pan shop. This statement comes after Supreme Court's decision in which it said that state's consent is a must for CBI probe. Aslam Shaikh said, "Under the BJP govt, CBI has become like a pan shop. It goes anywhere and books anyone, particularly in non-BJP ruled states. It took action against chief ministers and other ministers. Judiciary also feels their interference. We welcome the court's ruling. We welcome the restrictions on CBI.
Pune schools are gearing up to reopen from November 23. Sanitisation is being done in the classrooms; methods to ensure social distancing are also being taken. Earlier, Maharashtra government granted permission for schools to reopen for 9th to 12th standard.
As the COVID-19 cases are increasing in five districts of Madhya Pradesh, state Chief Minister on November 20 announced that night curfew will be imposed in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam between 10 pm to 6 am, starting from Nov 21. He said, "Night curfew to be imposed between 10 pm to 6 am, starting from November 21 in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam districts. People engaged in essential services and factory workers are exempted." The state has reported 1,363 new cases and 14 deaths on Thursday, according to the State Health Department. Madhya Pradesh has so far reported a total of 1,88,018 cases of which 1,75,089 have recovered. A total of 3,129 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic.
Devotees flocked to ghats in Patna to offer 'argha' to Sun God on the last day of Chhath puja. It is the four-day long Hindu festival which is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Today is the final day of the festival, and on the fourth and the final day, devotees pray before sunrise and end their fast by eating special prasad and delicacies.
At least four people died after consuming illicit liquor in Amilia village of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Five to six people have been admitted to hospital for treatment. Team of officials has reached Amilia village under Phulpur police station limits after receiving information about the deaths. "We've been informed about 4 deaths, and 5-6 people are admitted in hospital. Probe is on," said Prayagraj District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami.
Thousands of devotees assembled at Assi Ghat on Friday in Varanasi to celebrate Chhath Puja. People were seen wearing traditional attires and offered prayers at the ghats. This year, the festival is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many devotees said that they prayed to Chhathi Maiyya to keep everyone safe from the virus. Mumbai witnessed a muted Chatth Puja after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced restrictions on celebrations near natural water bodies in the city, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chhath puja was observed in Kolkata without much fanfare, as processions synonymous with the festival were largely missing from the city roads, and people performed rituals at the temporary ghats set up by the civic authorities while maintaining a physical distance. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were seen celebrating the festival.
