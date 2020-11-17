'Role of pollution in higher Covid deaths...': Delhi CM Kejriwal #HTLS2020

Global  
 

Delhi's annual wave of air pollution has coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that pollution played a big role in the onset of the third wave of infections in the capital.

He also linked pollution to a higher death toll due to the disease.

Kejriwal blamed neighbouring states for failing to control stubble burning by farmers, despite the availability of cheap solutions.

He also listed how the Aam Aadmi Party government has worked to reduce pollution from local sources in the capital.

Watch the full video for more.


