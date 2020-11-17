'Role of pollution in higher Covid deaths...': Delhi CM Kejriwal #HTLS2020

As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kejriwal said that despite Delhi experiencing an infection peak much worse than New York's, health infrastructure did not collapse like in the latter. He credited his government's home isolation policy for the same. Kejriwal also expressed hope that the capital may be moving past the third wave with encouraging hints in recent days like a decrease in positivity rate, which is the ratio of positive results and total tests conducted. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:46Published
Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief, targeted the Indian National Congress party in the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly election results. He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Poll pundits said that Congress' weak performance in Bihar prevented the Opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance from grabbing power, despite ally Rashtriya Janata Dal emerging as the single largest party. Commenting on the results, Kejriwal said that it had started to seem like the Congress doesn't have any 'mai-baap' or 'owner' any longer, and an alternative is needed. He also spoke on the role he sees the AAP playing in national politics. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:43Published
In a bid to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, curfew has been imposed in Ahmedabad from November 20 to 23. Police are checking vehicles in the city to stop unnecessary movement of the public. During this period, only shops selling essential items, medicines are permitted to remain open. COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Gujarat, active cases stand at 13,050.
After a long gap of almost eight months, the schools in Goa have reopened. They were closed in the state due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 10th and 12th standard classes have reopened for the first time since nationwide lockdown was imposed. The COVID precautionary measures are being followed at the schools. The staff, teachers and students are sanitised and thermal screened at the entrance of the schools.
The Yamuna River in Delhi on November 21 was bubbling with toxic foam yet again. Reason behind the formation of toxic foam was high phosphate content as wastewater from industries. The river has spilled toxic foam many times in the recent past which leads to water pollution.
I am ready for a debate with Delhi Power Minister, said Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on November 17. He said, "I am ready for a debate with Delhi Power Minister. Goa government is providing benefits to the people of the state through various schemes." Earlier, Goa power minister questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'electricity model' and also called for a public debate with Kejriwal, later the challenge was accepted by AAP's leader Raghav Chadha.
India's COVID-19 tally reached 90.50 lakh on November 21. As compared to yesterday, a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed. The spike of 46,232 new cases and 564 deaths reported in last..