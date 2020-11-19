MEA tells Pakistan to stop exporting terror after #NagrotaEncounter | Oneindia News

Comedian Bharti Singh's Mumbai residence was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with an expanding Bollywood drug probe; Indian American Mala Adiga will serve as US first Lady Jill Biden's policy director; The four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Nagrota were trained in Pakistan and were in touch with handlers in Pakistan; India has now conveyed its strong protest to Pakistan over its support to terror groups on its soil.

This and more news at 2 pm.

