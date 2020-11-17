Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy

Ahead of District Development Council (DDC) elections, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in Srinagar campaigning for the party. He also interacted with the locals at Dal Lake. Speaking to ANI on DDC election, Hussain assured that lotus will bloom in Dal Lake. "The people here are with us. Narendra Modi lives in the hearts of the people of Kashmir. This time the lotus will bloom in Dal Lake," said Hussain. BJP also deployed Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur for DDC polls. The DDC elections are schedules to start from November 28.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi e-inaugurated 45 MW production plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University on November 21. "Today, you are entering the industry at a time when due to the pandemic, major changes are taking place in the energy sector of the world. At this time, there are many opportunities for growth of entrepreneurship and employment," said PM Modi at 8th convocation day of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attended 8th convocation day of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University on Nov 21. PM Modi said, "Today, we are moving forward with the goal of reducing the country's carbon footprint by 30-35%. The efforts are on to increase the use of natural gas for energy needs by four times in this decade. In next five years, we'll increase oil refinery production by two times."
Centre on Tuesday briefed on the Covid-19 situation in India. VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog, spoke on increasing the number of ICU beds in Delhi. Paul also spoke on increasing the number of testing in Delhi as cases rise in the national capital. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that Centre’s SOPs will be followed outside containment zones in Delhi. Dr VK Paul said there are five vaccine candidates under different clinical trials in India currently. Watch the full video for more details.
As the number of cases of COVID-19 increasing in Delhi from last few days, Central government on November 17 announced to increase ICU beds in next few days. While addressing media persons in Delhi, NITI Aayog member, VK Paul said, "3500 ICU beds are available in Delhi now. It will be increased to 6000 ICU beds in next few days." "House to house survey will be done in containment zones in Delhi. This will also be done in other vulnerable zones. Total 7000-8000 teams will be put on this," he added.
There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials. Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective. Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95% effective. How long will it take for all Americans to be vaccinated? If the FDA approves the vaccine, Business Insider says first responders and vulnerable populations will receive vaccines through March.
Experts aren't sure when Americans who've survived the coronavirus will be eligible for a vaccine. Some leading trials, including Moderna's, excluded anyone with a history of coronavirus infection. Researchers don't yet know how a vaccine would affect those people. Without that data, experts say, it's unwise to inoculate people who were previously infected. This is particularly if they have lingering symptoms, says Business Insider.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a virtual meeting with top officials to discuss the strategy to deliver a covid 19 vaccine whenever it is available to India's masses. Soon after the meet PM..