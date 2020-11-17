Global  
 

Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting regarding India's vaccination strategy.

PM virtually met officials including foreign secretary, NITI Aayog member.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and principal secretary to PM also attended.

Officials from PMO, health ministry were also present during the meeting.

PM said he reviewed issues like prioritisation of population groups.

Centre is in talks with drugmakers to procure vaccines for public use.

Government officials said they have contacted Pfizer and Moderna too.

At several events, PM Modi had highlighted India's steps in vaccine production.


