Nagrota encounter: Pak High Commission officials in Delhi summoned by MEA

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:55s - Published
On November 21, Pakistan High Commission officials in Delhi were summoned by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Nagrota encounter where four terrorists were neutralised.

Nagrota incident happened on November 19.


India expresses strong concern to Pakistan High Commission official over Nagrota encounter

 The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday summoned Pakistan High Commission's official over the Nagrota encounter, where four terrorists were..
IndiaTimes

MEA summons top Pak diplomat over Nagrota incident, asks Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism from their soil

 India conveyed strong concern to Aftab Hassan Khan, the acting head of the Pakistan high commission, over terror attack planned by JeM in UT of J&K.
DNA
PM Modi congratulates security forces for eliminating terrorists in Nagrota [Video]

PM Modi congratulates security forces for eliminating terrorists in Nagrota

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with top security brass in the wake of the killing of four JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that security forces have thwarted their efforts to wreak "major havoc and destruction". PM Modi said, "Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicate that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted." Hailing the security forces, he said they have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. "Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir," the prime minister added. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:05Published

India summons Pakistan mission chief over ceasefire violations along LoC [Video]

India summons Pakistan mission chief over ceasefire violations along LoC

India on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces on multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India also condemned, in the strongest terms, the "deliberate targeting" of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces, saying it was highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir through coordinated firing along the LoC. "The Charge d'Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13, resulting in the death of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to 19 others," the MEA said. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:02Published

