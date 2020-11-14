Nagrota encounter: Pak High Commission officials in Delhi summoned by MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with top security brass in the wake of the killing of four JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that security forces have thwarted their efforts to wreak "major havoc and destruction". PM Modi said, "Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicate that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted." Hailing the security forces, he said they have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. "Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir," the prime minister added. Watch the full video for more details.
India on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces on multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India also condemned, in the strongest terms, the "deliberate targeting" of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces, saying it was highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir through coordinated firing along the LoC. "The Charge d'Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13, resulting in the death of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to 19 others," the MEA said. Watch the full video for more details.
MoUs signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) with SBI and India International Exchange, informed Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary, Europe West, Ministry of External Affairs while addressing press conference on November 19. He said, "Three agreements were signed coinciding with the summit -- one was between Luxembourg Stock Exchange and State Bank of India, second between Luxembourg Stock Exchange and India International Stock Exchange and third between Luxinnovation and Invest India." "MoUs signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with SBI and India International Exchange. Agreement between Luxinnovation and Invest India also signed. Very good prospects of India and Luxembourg on financial collaboration," he added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in India- Luxembourg virtual summit, with PM of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel.
Delhi's annual wave of air pollution has coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic this year. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that pollution played a big role in the onset of the third wave of infections in the capital. He also linked pollution to a higher death toll due to the disease. Kejriwal blamed neighbouring states for failing to control stubble burning by farmers, despite the availability of cheap solutions. He also listed how the Aam Aadmi Party government has worked to reduce pollution from local sources in the capital. Watch the full video for more.
The Yamuna River in Delhi on November 21 was bubbling with toxic foam yet again. Reason behind the formation of toxic foam was high phosphate content as wastewater from industries. The river has spilled toxic foam many times in the recent past which leads to water pollution.
