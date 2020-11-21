Lotus will bloom in Dal Lake: Shahnawaz Hussain ahead of DDC polls

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken the responsibility to beautify the Shalimar-Dal Lake water channel which was in pathetic condition from past few years. The poor condition arose as all the waste materials including deadly polythene were thrown into the channel. Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) is on a full-fledged mission to renovate and beautify one of the oldest water channels which connects Shalimar garden to Dal Lake. Shalimar channel was once used to flush out the overflowing water from the garden and also a shortcut route for Mughal rulers to enter the world famous Dal Lake by Shikara. The renovation comes as a big relief for the local business as it is likely to fuel tourism and business opportunities.
Srinagar's Dal Lake once again has regained its charm of water sports activities after months of halt. The lockdown shut all the sports activities in the Valley and bound people to stay in their houses for months to safeguard themselves from COVID-19. Now, authorities have allowed several sports activities in the union territory as things are getting normal day by day. The water sports athletes took sigh of relief and participated in the event with full enthusiasm. Water sports activities include swimming, canoeing and kayaking etc. Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a talent hub of the country as youths here are excelling in different fields and making the union territory and country proud. Youths here are engaging themselves with sports and cultural activities and saying no to drugs and anti-social activities. Administration here is also encouraging the youths and providing them all the facilities so that they can excel in their respective fields. Dal Lake is a world famous water body which attracts a large number of tourists every year from across the world. Such water sports activities will also help attract adventure enthusiasts towards the Valley.
Alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party-led North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) waived off around Rs 2,500 crore rent dues of South MCD, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Saturday said the party members will hold the protests at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on Sunday, till Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry is ordered into this. "North MCD waived off Rs 2500 crore rent dues of South MCD, resulting in a loss to the public exchequer. Who is responsible for this corruption? Tomorrow, we will go and meet the Union Home Minister and LG at 11 am. We will sit there till they give consent for CBI enquiry," Atishi said. Watch the full video for more details.
After BJP president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal on Thursday, party workers protested in Bihar. BJP workers burnt effigies of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury condemned the attack on the BJP president. Chowdhury also compared the situation of law and order in Bengal to Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the TMC leader replies after the Union Home Ministry summons top officers from Bengal. Watch the full video for more details.
State of panic ensued in Srinagar after a suspected vehicle didn't stop at Narbal crossing on December 07 after security forces received intelligence terrorist movement. As a precautionary measure, security officers have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway. "Based on inputs of terrorist movement, we had put barricades. A car was asked to stop but it didn't. It created disturbance in the area. Search operation underway," said Shahzad Ahmad Salaria, Superintendent of Police, West Srinagar.
Four days of martial arts 'Khelo Kashmir' sports event has been organized in Srinagar after the COVID-19 lockdown. The event has been organized by Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in collaboration with the local sports organization. This four days sports event is being played at Indoor Sports Hall of Polo Ground in Srinagar. Hundreds of players are participating in this event. Due to government protocols for sports activities under COVID-19, only three sports games like- taekwondo, karate and kickboxing are being played in the event. Speaking to ANI, a player said, "During lockdown children were at their home and now they are here again when games got started. They must be very happy." Coach-cum referee of the event, Aquib Gulzar added, "After lockdown, everyone was at their homes. Nobody was able to practice during that time due to which the mental and physical fitness of students got worst. Now, children are steadily approaching towards sports." "In this 'Khelo Kashmir' event, we have seen that all the students are motivated and they are going for practice. We have scheduled events in three sports," he said. The organizing secretary of NSNIS, Mantasha Bashir said, "Due to COVID-19, all the kids were sitting at their homes and we were also sitting at our homes. We and kids were unable to practice but after 8 months, we have come outside." "When I initially came for practice, there were just 2 kids and gradually other kids also started coming. Currently, there are about 50 above students practicing with me," she added.
Union minister Piyush Goyal said that farmers’ protest has been infiltrated by Maoists. Goyal said he fully trusts the farmers and government is open for discussion. Goyal said the Narendra Modi government is working to increase farmers' income and to provide employment opportunities to the youth. "The government's doors are open for farmer brothers for 24 hours for discussion. If this farmers' agitation gets free from Maoist and Naxal elements then our farmer brothers and sisters will definitely understand that these farm bills are in their favour and also of the nation. Even after that if they have any doubt, we are open for talks," he said. Watch the full video for more.
Speaking on J-K District Development Council (DDC) elections, Union Minister of state for Finance Anurag Thakur on November 28 said that people are coming out in large number to vote and sending strong message in support of democracy. "District Development Council elections are important to strengthen democracy. People are coming out in large numbers to vote, sending a strong message in support of democracy. They want peace and development," said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister and BJP in-charge for J-K local body polls
Speaking on the Roshni land scam, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on November 24 stated that people associated with Gupkar alliance have robbed Jammu and Kashmir for years when they were in power. He said, "People associated with Gupkar alliance have robbed JandK for years while in power. This might be the biggest land grab scam in the entire country. In the past 30-40 years, a gang of people has been capturing the govt and vacant land." Earlier, the JandK High Court had ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the scam involving government land encroachment under the Roshni scheme.
US Senator Mark Warner participated in the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He slammed Trump’s refusal to concede and said that the issue has tarnished US’ image globally. He also spoke about how India-US ties are likely to change under the Biden administration. He also made a strong pitch for countering China’s ‘authoritarian capitalism’ model and called for like minded democracies to collaborate. Senator Warner also spoke on issues like Kashmir, CAA and terrorism emanating out of Pakistan. Watch the full video for all the details.
On being asked if the arrest of five people, suspected to be terrorists, in Delhi today is linked with farmers' protests, Pramod Kushwaha, DCP, Special Cell of Delhi Police, said, "This case has no connection with the ongoing protests at the borders (of Delhi)." Earlier, following an encounter in Shakarpur area, five suspected terrorists were arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell today. Two of them are from Punjab, while remaining three are Kashmir-based.