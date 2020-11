PM posts message from 'house arrest'

The Prime Minister has posted a message on social media as he continues toself-isolate after coming into contact with an MP who tested positive forCovid-19.

Boris Johnson joked that NHS Test and Trace "achieved what so manyof my political foes wanted to achieve" by putting him under "house arrest"and urged people suffering with mental health issues in lockdown to visit theEvery Mind Matters website.