Police constable, mother and sister hacked to death in UP's Banda, 3 held

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:49s - Published
A police constable, his mother and sister were allegedly thrashed to death in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the victims were allegedly killed by relatives who were also their neighbour.

The incident took place on Friday in Chamraudi under Kotwali PS limits in Banda district.

Police added that three people have been arrested in connection with the case.

SP Banda, Siddharth Shankar Meena said, "Three people have died following a fight among cousin brothers.

We have arrested three accused in connection with the incident.

An argument took place among the brothers over throwing leftover food." The victims were identified as Abhijeet Varma (25), Rameshwari (52) and Nisha (19).

Abhijeet was posted in Naini Prayagraj and had come home on Friday afternoon.


