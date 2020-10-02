HM Shah arrives in Chennai to lay foundation stone of various development projects

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:32s
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrived in Chennai on November 21.

He will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects in Tamil Nadu.

Amit Shah walked on the road and waved at crowd lined up outside the airport.

He is on a two-day visit to the state.


