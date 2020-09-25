Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic

Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic says he hopes some crowds can return in time for Australian Open after reports attendance could be as high as 50 percent.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

Djokovic sad for Zverev over off-court problems [Video]

Djokovic sad for Zverev over off-court problems

Novak Djokovic offers sympathy to Alexander Zverev over allegations of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:07Published

Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev, advances to semi-finals at ATP Finals

 London: Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals at the ATP Finals and eliminated Alexander Zverev on Friday by beating the German 6-3, 7-6 in an empty O2..
WorldNews

ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to make semi-finals

 Novak Djokovic defeats Alexander Zverev in straight sets to reach the last four of the ATP Finals in London.
BBC News
Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations [Video]

Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations

The Australian Open might as well be decided by the 'toss of a coin' according to Alexander Zverev as the German and Novak Djokovic urge the authorities help the players as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:04Published

Australian Open Australian Open

Covid-19 quarantine measures may affect Australian Open start

 There is considerable doubt as to whether January's Australian Open can be staged in Melbourne as planned.
BBC News

‘The Roger Federer of 2017 is gone and he is not coming back,’ says top analyst

 The Roger Federer of 2017, when he was last world number one and a Grand Slam champion, is ‘gone’ and fans need to get used to it, says Greg Rusedski...
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

'Support and understanding': Djokovic's Australian Open plea to government

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has called on Australian authorities to allow players to compete before the...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Nadal wins 13th French Open title [Video]

Nadal wins 13th French Open title

Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session [Video]

Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session

Novak Djokovic trains on Court Phillipe Chatrier as he fine tunes prep ahead of the French Open which begins on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:09Published