Boris Johnson: SNP devolution handling has been a disaster

The Prime Minister has posted a message on social media as he continues toself-isolate after coming into contact with an MP who tested positive forCovid-19. Boris Johnson joked that NHS Test and Trace "achieved what so manyof my political foes wanted to achieve" by putting him under "house arrest"and urged people suffering with mental health issues in lockdown to visit theEvery Mind Matters website.
Boris Johnson has judged the ministerial code was not breached by Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying despite an inquiry into her conduct finding she had "not consistently met the high standards expected of her".
Report by Fullerg.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was challenged in the Commons about whohe sided with in the Downing Street power struggle. SNP Cabinet Officespokesman Pete Wishart said the “faceless characters who actually run thiscountry in Number 10 are at each other’s throats”, before referencing BorisJohnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and his senior adviser Doming Cummings. MrWishart asked: “Whose side is he on – Dom’s or Carrie’s?”
Sir Keir Starmer said the SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should step down over her"jaw-dropping" decisions to attend Parliament and travel on public transportafter being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Labour leader said he hoped ScottishLabour would select a local candidate to stand in Ms Ferrier's Rutherglen andHamilton West constituency should she bow to pressure to step down followingwidespread criticism of her conduct. Sir Keir was speaking to constituents inan online 'Call Keir' event, during which he also criticised the ScottishGovernment's handling of the pandemic.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time.
Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.
The risks of any relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “will not be zero”,Scotland’s First Minister has said. Speaking at the coronavirus briefing inEdinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said that any plans to allow household mixing overthe festive period would still carry risks, but she hopes that strict measuresin the coming weeks can drive down the virus. She said: “The fact is, thefewer people who are in the population who have Covid by the time we get toChristmas, the lower the risk of people being infected with it during thatperiod.
A “concrete” plan for gatherings to take place at Christmas could be revealedas early as next week, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Nicola Sturgeontold MSPs on Thursday that the chief medical officers of all four UK nationshave been asked to compile a proposal for how the easing of some restrictionswould work.
