Boris Johnson: SNP devolution handling has been a disaster

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Boris Johnson tells the Scottish Conservative virtual conference “the way theSNP have handled devolution in Scotland has been a disaster”.


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

PM posts message from 'house arrest' [Video]

PM posts message from 'house arrest'

The Prime Minister has posted a message on social media as he continues toself-isolate after coming into contact with an MP who tested positive forCovid-19. Boris Johnson joked that NHS Test and Trace "achieved what so manyof my political foes wanted to achieve" by putting him under "house arrest"and urged people suffering with mental health issues in lockdown to visit theEvery Mind Matters website.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
PM urges leaders to boost efforts on coronavirus and climate crisis [Video]

PM urges leaders to boost efforts on coronavirus and climate crisis

Boris Johnson has urged world leaders to do more to tackle the climate crisisand defeat the coronavirus pandemic in a message to the G20 summit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published
Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report [Video]

Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report

Boris Johnson has judged the ministerial code was not breached by Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying despite an inquiry into her conduct finding she had "not consistently met the high standards expected of her". Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

Boris Johnson's bullying inquiry chief resigns after the PM refused to sack Priti Patel for shouting and swearing at junior staff

 The Prime Minister's advisor on the ministerial code has resigned after Boris Johnson overruled him and...
WorldNews

Scottish National Party Scottish National Party Scottish political party

Dom or Carrie? Gove dodges question on Downing Street power struggle [Video]

Dom or Carrie? Gove dodges question on Downing Street power struggle

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was challenged in the Commons about whohe sided with in the Downing Street power struggle. SNP Cabinet Officespokesman Pete Wishart said the “faceless characters who actually run thiscountry in Number 10 are at each other’s throats”, before referencing BorisJohnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and his senior adviser Doming Cummings. MrWishart asked: “Whose side is he on – Dom’s or Carrie’s?”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Sir Keir Starmer calls on SNP's Margaret Ferrier to stand down [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer calls on SNP's Margaret Ferrier to stand down

Sir Keir Starmer said the SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should step down over her"jaw-dropping" decisions to attend Parliament and travel on public transportafter being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Labour leader said he hoped ScottishLabour would select a local candidate to stand in Ms Ferrier's Rutherglen andHamilton West constituency should she bow to pressure to step down followingwidespread criticism of her conduct. Sir Keir was speaking to constituents inan online 'Call Keir' event, during which he also criticised the ScottishGovernment's handling of the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again [Video]

Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time. Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake during Friday's presser when discusing Margaret Ferrier, who has been criticised for travelling from Glasgow to London with Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:17Published
Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive forCovid-19. The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who hadthe SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a“cogent explanation” for her actions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published

Scottish Conservatives Scottish Conservatives Part of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom that operates in Scotland


Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Chris Smith funeral: Runners join Team GB athlete's procession

 Members of local clubs follow the cortege of Chris Smith, who died after going missing in Scotland.
BBC News
New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas [Video]

New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas

The risks of any relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “will not be zero”,Scotland’s First Minister has said. Speaking at the coronavirus briefing inEdinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said that any plans to allow household mixing overthe festive period would still carry risks, but she hopes that strict measuresin the coming weeks can drive down the virus. She said: “The fact is, thefewer people who are in the population who have Covid by the time we get toChristmas, the lower the risk of people being infected with it during thatperiod.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Scotland v Fiji off because of 29 coronavirus cases in touring party

 Scotland's final Autumn Nations Cup pool match on 28 November at Murrayfield has been cancelled due to 29 Covid-19 cases among Fiji's touring party.
BBC News
Christmas gathering plan could be revealed next week, Sturgeon tells MSPs [Video]

Christmas gathering plan could be revealed next week, Sturgeon tells MSPs

A “concrete” plan for gatherings to take place at Christmas could be revealedas early as next week, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Nicola Sturgeontold MSPs on Thursday that the chief medical officers of all four UK nationshave been asked to compile a proposal for how the easing of some restrictionswould work.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Sturgeon and Ross criticise Johnson after he calls devolution a ‘disaster’

Boris Johnson has come under attack for calling devolution “a disaster north of the border” in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Scots Tory leader says Boris Johnson 'believes in devolution'

No 10 has not denied reports that Boris Johnson described devolution as a "disaster" in a meeting...
BBC News - Published

Johnson 'blundering' over the union, says UUP leader Aiken after PM brands Scottish devolution 'disaster'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of showing little regard for the union after commenting...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice [Video]

Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice

Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards has resigned after the PrimeMinister contradicted his advice by judging that Priti Patel did not breachthe rules despite being found to have bullied..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost [Video]

Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the era of cutting the UK’s defence budgetmust end. He told MPs: “For decades, British governments have trimmed andcheese-pared our defence budget and if we go on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published
Ant And Dec Joke About Quarantined Boris Johnson On I'm A Celeb [Video]

Ant And Dec Joke About Quarantined Boris Johnson On I'm A Celeb

Ant And Dec Joke About Quarantined Boris Johnson On I'm A Celeb

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published