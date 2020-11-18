Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mass coronavirus testing begins in Merthyr Tydfil

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Mass coronavirus testing begins in Merthyr Tydfil

Mass coronavirus testing begins in Merthyr Tydfil

Scores of people have turned up at a pilot scheme of mass coronavirus testingin Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales.

Rapid Covid-19 tests are being offered to thearea’s residents and workers even if they do not have coronavirus symptoms, aweek after the town registered the highest rate of new cases in the UK.Merthyr Tydfil has since seen the biggest drop in cases in Wales from around770 per 100,000 to below 260, as the effect of the country’s 17-day firebreakbegins to show.

Testing began on Saturday morning at the town’s RhydycarLeisure Centre, with more sites due to open through Merthyr Tydfil CountyBorough this month.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Merthyr Tydfil Merthyr Tydfil Human settlement in Wales


Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Welsh First Minister: Christmas lockdown is not inevitable [Video]

Welsh First Minister: Christmas lockdown is not inevitable

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford urged the public to continue to followcoronavirus guidelines to avoid going into another lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

Rugby World Cup 2021: England to face France and Wales will play New Zealand

 Two-time winners England are drawn against Six Nations rivals France in the Rugby World Cup 2021 pool stages, while Wales will face defending champions New..
BBC News
Pivac backs Sir Ian Botham’s grandson James to have ‘very big future’ [Video]

Pivac backs Sir Ian Botham’s grandson James to have ‘very big future’

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has described James Botham as “a player with a very bigfuture” after selecting him for his Test debut. Botham – grandson of Englandcricket great Sir Ian Botham – will makes his Wales bow in Saturday’s AutumnNations Cup clash against Georgia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:24Published

Cricket legend Botham's grandson James to make Wales debut against Georgia

 Cardiff Blues flanker James Botham will win his first Wales cap against Georgia on Saturday as one of 13 personnel changes made by Wayne Pivac.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Mass coronavirus testing for Merthyr Tydfil’s residents and workers

Scores of people have turned up at a pilot scheme of mass coronavirus testing in Merthyr Tydfil.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Hancock urges people in Merthyr Tydfil to take part in mass coronavirus testing

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has urged people in Merthyr Tydfil to “play their part” in bringing...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Record Day Of Coronavirus Testing In Colorado With 57,000+ People [Video]

Record Day Of Coronavirus Testing In Colorado With 57,000+ People

The new daily record was recorded on Friday with 57,018 people in Colorado tested for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:13Published
Demand for Coronavirus Testing Soars in Bay Area [Video]

Demand for Coronavirus Testing Soars in Bay Area

With many still planning to visit family for the holidays -- despite official warnings -- lines at Bay Area virus-testing facilities are growing longer. Da Lin reports. (11-20-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:08Published
Coroavirus testing blitz before Thanksgiving holiday [Video]

Coroavirus testing blitz before Thanksgiving holiday

A coroavirus testing blitz is testing resources before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:18Published