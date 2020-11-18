Mass coronavirus testing begins in Merthyr Tydfil

Scores of people have turned up at a pilot scheme of mass coronavirus testingin Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales.

Rapid Covid-19 tests are being offered to thearea’s residents and workers even if they do not have coronavirus symptoms, aweek after the town registered the highest rate of new cases in the UK.Merthyr Tydfil has since seen the biggest drop in cases in Wales from around770 per 100,000 to below 260, as the effect of the country’s 17-day firebreakbegins to show.

Testing began on Saturday morning at the town’s RhydycarLeisure Centre, with more sites due to open through Merthyr Tydfil CountyBorough this month.