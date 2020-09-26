Comedian Bharti Singh, her husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai

Watch: Arjun Rampal grilled by NCB for 7 hours in drug-related case



Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal questioned by NCB for over seven hours. The actor was questioned in drug-related probe on Friday. The actor reached the office in Ballard estate at 11 in the morning. NCB had earlier summoned Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Gabriella was seen at the NCB office on November 12. She has been called in for a second round of questioning. She appeared before the agency in connection with a drug-related case. Gabriella was also called by the agency for questioning on November 11.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28 Published on January 1, 1970