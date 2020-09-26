Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Comedian Bharti Singh, her husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Comedian Bharti Singh, her husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai

Comedian Bharti Singh, her husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai

Comedian Bharti Singh arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 21.

Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also arrived at NCB office.

NCB conducted raid at their residence, earlier today.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narcotics Control Bureau Narcotics Control Bureau the Indian drug enforcement agency

NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa [Video]

NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on November 21. They summoned Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by NCB including Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
Watch: Arjun Rampal grilled by NCB for 7 hours in drug-related case [Video]

Watch: Arjun Rampal grilled by NCB for 7 hours in drug-related case

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal questioned by NCB for over seven hours. The actor was questioned in drug-related probe on Friday. The actor reached the office in Ballard estate at 11 in the morning. NCB had earlier summoned Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Gabriella was seen at the NCB office on November 12. She has been called in for a second round of questioning. She appeared before the agency in connection with a drug-related case. Gabriella was also called by the agency for questioning on November 11.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:28Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Maha govt working efficiently, no need to bring laws on 'Love Jihad': Aslam Shaikh [Video]

Maha govt working efficiently, no need to bring laws on 'Love Jihad': Aslam Shaikh

Speaking on laws on 'Love Jihad' in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai's Guardian Minister on November 21 said that the Maharashtra government is working efficiently and it does not need to bring laws on 'Love Jihad'. "The governments which want to hide their inadequacies are bringing in such laws. Maharashtra government is doing its work efficiently, and it does not need to bring such laws," said Shaikh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Haarsh Limbachiyaa Haarsh Limbachiyaa Indian writer and host


Bharti Singh Bharti Singh Indian stage comedian and host

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai: Comedian Bharti Singh's house searched by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday searched the house of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai....
Mid-Day - Published

After raids at home, NCB questions comedienne Bharti Singh, husband Harsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti and Harsh were detained and taken for investigations to the NCB offices in south Mumbai in...
DNA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh house| Comedian Bharti Singh house raided [Video]

NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh house| Comedian Bharti Singh house raided

Continuing its probe into the entertainment industry, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided the homes of comedienne Bharati Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya, official sources..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:07Published
MEA tells Pakistan to stop exporting terror after #NagrotaEncounter | Oneindia News [Video]

MEA tells Pakistan to stop exporting terror after #NagrotaEncounter | Oneindia News

Comedian Bharti Singh's Mumbai residence was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with an expanding Bollywood drug probe; Indian American Mala Adiga will serve as US first Lady Jill..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:58Published
Drug case: Sara Ali Khan arrives at NCB office [Video]

Drug case: Sara Ali Khan arrives at NCB office

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for interrogation on September 26. She was summoned by the agency to join the investigation in a drug case,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published