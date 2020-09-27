Global  
 

HM Shah inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects in Chennai

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on November 21 inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects in Tamil Nadu.

State Chief Minister Edappadi K.

Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam along with other leaders also attended the ceremony.

Home Minister is on a two-day visit to the state.


