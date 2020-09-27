HM Shah inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects in Chennai

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrived in Chennai on November 21. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects in Tamil Nadu. Amit Shah walked on the road and waved at crowd lined up outside the airport. He is on a two-day visit to the state.
Edappadi K Palaniswami has been chosen as AIADMK's CM candidate for Tamil Nadu polls 2021. Party top leader and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam announced the development. AIADMK also constituted a steering committee of 11 members for assembly elections. Committee includes Ministers Dindigul C Sreenivasan, P Thangamani, SP Velumani, others. Panneerselvam informed that the nomination decision was taken unanimously. Later, the leaders paid tribute to former CM Jayalalithaa at her memorial at Marina Beach.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in his constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on November 09 via video conferencing. Chief Minister..
The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has asked to misled youngsters, who have joined path of terrorism in Kashmir to become a part of the mainstream. He said that the government will provide employment..
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated "Destination North East 2020" four-day fest on September 27. "I have travelled in many countries and states but beauty of Northeast India is rare," said Amit..