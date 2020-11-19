Delhi Police solve home loan fraud case

Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police solved a home loan fraud case and arrested the accused person Sachin Sharma.

Accused had taken a house on rent in Surajmal Vihar of east Delhi and took three loans worth Rs 6.70 crore against rented house by preparing a forged chain of title documents.

One of the home loans was taken in the name of a dead person.

In this regard, a case was registered at Police Station EOW, New Delhi and investigation was taken up.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused was involved in a criminal conspiracy with accomplices.

Under the supervision of senior officials, the police team arrested the accused and produced him before the court.

Further investigation is in progress.