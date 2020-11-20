Global  
 

Saudi Arabia reaps the wrong kind of PR as G20 host

Saudi Arabia reaps the wrong kind of PR as G20 host

Activists are drawing attention to Saudi Arabia’s human rights record as it prepares to host the G20 summit.


Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia

Virtual G20 hosted in Saudi Arabia amid human rights criticisms and coronavirus pandemic [Video]

International rights groups have called for countries to boycott the event, demanding that authorities release dissidents and women's rights activists who have been detained.View on euronews

G20: Saudi Arabia's human rights problems that won't go away

 Saudi Arabia is hosting the G20 summit, but for many the spotlight is on these three issues.
BBC News

Saudi FM Adel al-Jubeir plays down G20 summit boycott calls

BBC News
Covid deals blow to Saudi Arabia's G20 summit ambitions [Video]

Covid deals blow to Saudi Arabia's G20 summit ambitions

G20 G20 International forum of 19 countries and the EU

PM urges leaders to boost efforts on coronavirus and climate crisis [Video]

PM urges leaders to boost efforts on coronavirus and climate crisis

Boris Johnson has urged world leaders to do more to tackle the climate crisisand defeat the coronavirus pandemic in a message to the G20 summit.

