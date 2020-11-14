Arrests as police disperse anti-lockdown protesters from Hyde Park
British police dispersed a group of anti lockdown protesters trying to gather in London’s Hyde Park today (November 21).
German police fire water cannons to disperse anti-lockdown protesters in BerlinRiot police fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse anti-lockdown protesters in Berlin on Wednesday (November 18).
Protesters voice their opinions during Bristol's anti-lockdown marchProtestors marched through the city centre today to protest for the right to gather in large groups, ignoring pleas from Avon and Somerset Police to cancel. These photos show local police officers..
Protestors arrested as anti-lockdown campaigners march for the right to gather in large groups during global pandemicWatch the moment that police arrested protestors who were taking part in an anti-lockdown march. Protestors marched through the city centre today to protest for the right to gather in large groups,..