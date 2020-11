Alan Rickman's 'witty, gossipy and utterly candid' diaries to be published Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:36s - Published 6 minutes ago Alan Rickman's 'witty, gossipy and utterly candid' diaries to be published Diaries from the late Alan Rickman - who began writing them in the 1990s and had 27 handwritten volumes by the time he died - will be published in 2022. 0

