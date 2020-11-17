Twenty-three rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, 8 civilians killed
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:51s - Published
2 minutes ago
Twenty-three rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, 8 civilians killed
At least eight civilians killed in the brazen attack and dozens wounded as the
Taliban denies involvement.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Civilians killed in Afghan capital rocket attack Several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, killing a number of civilians and wounding many more. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08 Published on January 1, 1970
Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq [NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from America's longest war. Colette Luke has the latest. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:37 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday,...
CBC.ca - Published
4 hours ago