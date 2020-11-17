Global  
 

Twenty-three rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, 8 civilians killed

At least eight civilians killed in the brazen attack and dozens wounded as the Taliban denies involvement.


Kabul attack: Several killed in rocket attacks on residential areas in Afghan capital [Video]

At least eight people have been killed and scores of buildings damaged in a barrage of rocket fire in the latest wave of violence in the Afghan capital.View on euronews

Civilians killed in Afghan capital rocket attack [Video]

Several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, killing a number of civilians and wounding many more. Adam Reed reports.

At least 8 dead after residential districts in Kabul hit in mortar attack [Video]

At least eight people are dead and over 30 wounded after shells were fired from two cars in a mortar attack in the Afghan capital.View on euronews

Kabul attack: Several killed as rockets hit residential areas

 About 20 mortars were fired from two vehicles, officials say, just before scheduled US-Taliban talks.
Pak's FATF future in limbo with its continuous involvement in Afghanistan

 A few days before its full-scale review meeting, the FATF had reprimanded Pakistan for its `meagre progress` in combating terror financing and money l
Samantha Crompvoets' inside story of Australia's Afghanistan war crimes report

 She was the outsider who smashed the code of silence over unlawful killings inside Australia's elite special forces.But Canberra-based military sociologist Dr..
Abandoned by Trump, can Afghans pin their hopes on Biden?

 Donald Trump's plan to slash US troops in Afghanistan could unleash a fresh wave of violence by an emboldened Taliban, analysts say, but a more measured approach..
Pakistan’s PM goes to Afghanistan as U.S. prepares drawdown, peace talks stall

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City KABUL (Reuters) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister..
Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq [Video]

Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq

[NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from America's longest war. Colette Luke has the latest.

Rockets hit residential area of Kabul, killing at least 8 and wounding 31

Several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday,...
