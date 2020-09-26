Global  
 

Protests erupt in Brazil after black man beaten to death by supermarket security

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Protests erupt in Brazil after black man beaten to death by supermarket security

Protests erupt in Brazil after black man beaten to death by supermarket security

People protested in a Carrefour supermarket in Rio de Janeiro after the death of a Black man beaten by white security guards at another branch in Porto Alegre.

The killing has sparked outrage on social networks and overshadowed Brazil's Black Consciousness Day, a holiday in several states.View on euronews


Brazil: Black man beaten to death by supermarket security guards [Video]

Brazil: Black man beaten to death by supermarket security guards

Carrefour Brasil said it terminated the contract of a security firm whose employees had beaten to death a Black man at one of its supermarkets in Brazil.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:40Published

Brazil killing: Protests erupt after black man killed by white security guards

 Footage shows Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas being repeatedly punched by two white security guards.
BBC News

Killing of black man by guards at Brazil supermarket sparks protests

 The 40-year-old was killed by two white supermarket guards on the eve of Black Consciousness Day.
BBC News
Brazilian children meet Santa virtually [Video]

Brazilian children meet Santa virtually

At the Norteshopping shopping center in Rio de Janeiro, Santa's village has adapted by having children meet Santa via video conference.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

Brazillian children meet Santa virtually [Video]

Brazillian children meet Santa virtually

At the Norteshopping shopping center in Rio de Janeiro, Santa's village has adapted by having children meet Santa via video conference.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

Candidates backed by Brazil’s Bolsonaro sink in local elections

 Shaken by the world’s second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak and deep economic crisis, Brazilians voted on Sunday for experienced politicians from traditional..
WorldNews
Brazil's urban residents turn to farming amid virus fallout [Video]

Brazil's urban residents turn to farming amid virus fallout

As COVID-19 decimates jobs in Brazil, Rio de Janeiro's slum residents find new sustenance from the land

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:26Published

Outrage in Brazil after black man beaten to death by supermarket security guards

The death of a black man beaten by white security guards at a supermarket sparked outrage across...
SBS - Published

Fatal beating of Black man by supermarket security guards sparks, fury protests in Brazil

A Black man died after being beaten by supermarket security guards in the Brazilian city of Porto...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •UpworthyeuronewsTelegraph.co.ukWashington Post


News24.com | WATCH | Protests in Brazil after security guards beat black man to death

The death of a black man beaten by white security guards at a supermarket sparked protests across...
News24 - Published


