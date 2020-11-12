UK and Canada agree post-Brexit trade can continue under same terms as EU deal

The UK and Canada have agreed a deal to continue trading under the same termsas the current European Union agreement after the Brexit transition periodends, in a relief for businesses fearing high tariffs.

The Government said theagreement paves the way for negotiations to begin next year for a newcomprehensive deal with Canada, which has been touted as one of the benefitsof the UK leaving the bloc.