Qatar and FIFA to mark two years to World Cup 2022 kick-off

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Qatar will be the first Middle East and Arab majority country to host football World Cup, promising a ‘unique experience’.


FIFA World Cup Association football competition for men's national teams

Europe football giants find out World Cup qualifiers

 England will face Poland while Wales meet Belgium as the draw for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification groups is made.
BBC News

US World Cup winner Morgan scores first Tottenham goal in WSL win over Brighton

 United States striker Alex Morgan scores her first goal for Tottenham Hotspur in the 3-1 win over Brighton.
BBC News

Papa Bouba Diop: Senegal mourns football hero

 President Sall leads tributes to the player who scored the goal that beat France in the 2002 World Cup.
BBC News

World Cup win not a "lucky day," say players

 In 2015, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team won the World Cup and set a ratings record. Co-captain Becky Sauerbrunn says it was no fluke
CBS News

Diego Maradona: Argentina legend's 1986 World Cup shirt is not for sale, says Steve Hodge

 Ex-England midfielder Steve Hodge says Diego Maradona's shirt from the 1986 World Cup quarter-final is not for sale.
BBC News

Qatar Sheikhdom on the west coast of the Persian Gulf

Taliban peace will help in fighting IS— Afghan official

 A successful peace process with the Taliban will allow the government to focus its resources on countering the Islamic State group and its attacks on soft..
WorldNews
Saudi FM says final agreement in Qatar dispute ‘in reach’ [Video]

Saudi FM says final agreement in Qatar dispute ‘in reach’

The remarks come just hours after counterpart from mediator Kuwait described ongoing crisis talks as ‘fruitful’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:50Published
Kuwait says progress made in resolving Saudi-led boycott of Qatar [Video]

Kuwait says progress made in resolving Saudi-led boycott of Qatar

Foreign minister says progress made in Gulf crisis but stops short of announcing a breakthrough.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:06Published

Qatar foreign minister says there has been movement on resolving Gulf dispute

 DUBAI (REUTERS) - Qatar's foreign minister said on Friday (Dec 4) that there has been movement on resolving a bitter diplomatic dispute among the Gulf countries..
WorldNews

Jared Kushner heads to Middle East amid tensions over Iranian nuclear scientist's killing

 Jared Kushner's visit focusing on Saudi Arabia and Qatar comes days after the targeted killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian nuclear scientist.
USATODAY.com

FIFA International governing body of association football and its variants

FIFA ban African soccer head for five years after ethics investigation [Video]

FIFA ban African soccer head for five years after ethics investigation

File footage of CAF President Ahmad Ahmad who has been banned from soccer for five years.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:21Published
FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February [Video]

FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar in February

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE FROM QATAR / LIVERPOOL WITH CLUB WORLD CUP TROPHY / BAYERN MUNICH TRAINING SHOWS: ZURICH SWITZERLAND (FILE) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS OF FIFA SIGN 2. FIFA FLAGS DOHA,

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:17Published

2022 FIFA World Cup 22nd FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be held in Qatar in 2022

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland & Wales discover qualifying groups

 England will face Poland while Wales meet Belgium as the draw for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification groups is made.
BBC News

Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt

Egyptian president's state visit to France criticised by human rights activists [Video]

Egyptian president's state visit to France criticised by human rights activists

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi met with France's Emmanuel Macron to discuss terrorism and conflict in the Middle East.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Iran’s virus deaths pass 50,000 as lockdown on capital eases

 Tehran: Iran's death toll from the global pandemic has risen above 50,000, according to state television, as the country grapples with the worst outbreak in the..
WorldNews

US considering blacklist for Yemen's Houthis, says Oman foreign minister

 Oman's foreign minister said on Saturday the top US diplomat for the Middle East had discussed with his country the possibility of Washington designating Yemen's..
WorldNews

Macron urged to press ally Sisi on rights in Paris visit

 PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron hosts Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi from Sunday for a three-day state visit with France facing calls from activists..
WorldNews
What does the UAE’s art and cultural scene look like post COVID-19? [Video]

What does the UAE’s art and cultural scene look like post COVID-19?

Vibrant, diverse, and plentiful are a few words that describe the UAE’s culture and art scene, which also serves as a hub for regional creatives stemming from the Middle East and North Africa to share their work, before the pandemic.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 12:00Published

Arabs Semitic people inhabiting the geographic and cultural region located primarily in Northern Africa and Western Asia

Iran nuclear deal: Saudi Arabia says Gulf states must be consulted if US revives accord

 Saudi Arabia says the Gulf states must be consulted if a US nuclear agreement with Iran is revived, warning it is the only path towards a sustainable agreement...
WorldNews
First Arab woman on the European Tour sees Saudi event as step forward [Video]

First Arab woman on the European Tour sees Saudi event as step forward

Maha Haddioui, the LET's first and only Arab woman, says it's time to focus on positive changes as Saudi Arabia prepares to host it's first LET event.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:38Published
UAE-produced Saudi soap opera heralds new era for regional TV drama [Video]

UAE-produced Saudi soap opera heralds new era for regional TV drama

Watching soap operas is a cherished pastime in many Arab homes.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:32Published
Iran, Palestinians denounce Sudan-Israel deal [Video]

Iran, Palestinians denounce Sudan-Israel deal

Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States. President Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed what he called the start of a “new era”. But other nations, including Iran, are less happy about the agreement. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Two years to go: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 countdown draws closer

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Saturday, 21 November, marks exactly two years until the next...
MENAFN.com - Published

The Qatar World Cup: Dreaming Of Bridging The Gulf Rift – Analysis

The Qatar World Cup: Dreaming Of Bridging The Gulf Rift – Analysis With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar only two years away, and a resolution of the three-year-old Gulf...
Eurasia Review - Published

Milestones continue to be reached at Qatar 2022 stadium sites

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) To mark the two-year countdown to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Supreme...
MENAFN.com - Published


How AMONG US Got So Popular [Video]

How AMONG US Got So Popular

Way back in June 2018, a small indie game called “Among Us” was launched by a fledgling studio called InnerSloth. Two years later, with a global pandemic keeping everybody stuck indoors, the game..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 05:35Published
Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum [Video]

Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum

The hotel room, in which the late Diego Maradona had stayed during his visit to Kerala in 2012, has been converted into a museum in memory of the football legend. Maradona, who passed away on November..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
After 7-year ban for alleged IPL spot-fixing, Sreesanth to play competitive cricket [Video]

After 7-year ban for alleged IPL spot-fixing, Sreesanth to play competitive cricket

Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:02Published