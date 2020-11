Watch: Royal Bengal Tiger attacks locals after straying out of Assam’s forest



A Royal Bengal Tiger strayed out of a forest in the outskirts of Assam’s Tezpur. In a video, the tiger was seen attacking locals after straying out of the forest. At least two people have been injured in the incident. Forest officials reached the area to control the situation. They suspect that the tiger strayed from either Kaziranga National Park or Nameri National Park and Forest Reserve. Watch the full video for more.

