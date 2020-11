Drug case: NCB arrests comedian Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh on Nov 21 arrested by NCB after recovery of ganja from her residence.

Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa has been sent for medical examination.

NCB raided production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and recovered 86.5 gms of ganja.

Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa accepted consumption of ganja.