Happy that Tamil Nadu secured 1st place in good governance: Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu has secured first place among the states in good governance this year, said Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21 after inaugurating various development projects in Tamil Nadu.

He said, "After PM Modi came into power, competitiveness among states has increased.

I am happy that Tamil Nadu has secured first place among the states in good governance this year."


