Happy that Tamil Nadu secured 1st place in good governance: Amit Shah

After inaugurating various development projects in Tamil Nadu, Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21 said that the party is ready to debate with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress over development in the state. He said, "Sometimes I heard DMK leaders speaking of injustice done to Tamil Nadu. DMK and Congress were at the Centre for 10 years. We are ready for a debate on whether Tamil Nadu got more help in those 10 years or during the tenure of our govt." "With all humility, we state that the schemes and funds provided to Tamil Nadu by the Central govt are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it but Modi ji ensured that now Tamil Nadu gets its rights," he added.
After inaugurating various development projects in Tamil Nadu, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "When PM Modi visited Sri Lanka, he didn't forget Jaffna. He visited Tamil colonies there and met with Tamil brothers and sisters. He laid foundation stone for providing them houses. Over 50,000 Tamils will get houses and damaged temples will be rejuvenated in Sri Lanka."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 Riyadh Summit on Nov 21. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud addressed the Summit. The summit aims to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues.
Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on November 21 inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects in Tamil Nadu. State Chief Minister Edappadi..
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrived in Chennai on November 21. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various development projects in Tamil Nadu. Amit Shah walked on the road..