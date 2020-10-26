Global  
 

Venezuelans flock to malls for early Black Friday deals amid pandemic

Venezulans flock to shopping centers in the capital to take advantage of an early Black Friday deals as Nicolas Maduro's government relaxes the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in an effort to boost the economy.View on euronews


Venezuelans start 'Black Friday' shopping [Video]

Venezuelans start 'Black Friday' shopping

Venezuelans flocked to shopping centres in Caracas, the country's capital city, on Friday to take advantage of the first "Black Friday" discounts that were brought forward a week in the South American country as coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Venezuela's stretched healthcare system pushed further by COVID [Video]

Venezuela's stretched healthcare system pushed further by COVID

Hospitals are running out of supplies, medics are leaving the country to find work, and Venezuelans continue to suffer.

Drive-in Mass services becoming a Sunday favourite with Venezuelans [Video]

Drive-in Mass services becoming a Sunday favourite with Venezuelans

With more than 15 "drive-in masses" celebrated since August, 43-year-old priest Jonathan González said his church is a pioneer of the initiative in Venezuela, a mostly Catholic country.View on euronews

