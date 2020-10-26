Venezuelans flock to malls for early Black Friday deals amid pandemic

Venezulans flock to shopping centers in the capital to take advantage of an early Black Friday deals as Nicolas Maduro's government relaxes the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in an effort to boost the economy.View on euronews
Venezuelans flocked to shopping centres in Caracas, the country's capital city, on Friday to take advantage of the first "Black Friday" discounts that were brought forward a week in the South American country as coronavirus restrictions were eased.
With more than 15 "drive-in masses" celebrated since August, 43-year-old priest Jonathan González said his church is a pioneer of the initiative in Venezuela, a mostly Catholic country.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Cyber Monday is on November 30 this year. Due to the pandemic, many retailers aren't just doing in-store deals for Black Friday. Macy's, which is struggling amid pandemic shutdowns, is expected to offer Cyber Monday deals on accessories, clothing, home goods, and more. Macy's is making it extra easy for shoppers to get their purchases quickly. The company is going out of it's way to attract customers, offering curbside and in-store pickup, as well as same-day and next-day delivery.
Ganga Aarti resumed with fervour at Varanasi's famous Dashashwamedh Ghat after 8 months on November 21. Sound of bells once again reverberated around the ghat. Grand Aarti is performed every evening to offer prayers to river Ganga. Aarti was halted after COVID cases started rising in India. During last 8 months only symbolic aarti was performed.
Bollywood actor cum 'social worker' Sonu Sood was snapped in Mumbai's Juhu. Sonu Sood has been making to headlines for his generous work amid COVID. Recently, the actor was appointed as Punjab's state icon by the Election Commission of India.
Chic, functional and sustainable, Paravel offers the best of the best when it comes to traveling. Now for a limited time, they are offering an early Black Friday deal and with the code ALMOSTTHERE25,..
Credit: In the Know: Finds Duration: 00:56Published