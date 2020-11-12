Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Panic buying of toilet paper hits U.S. stores again

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Panic buying of toilet paper hits U.S. stores again

Panic buying of toilet paper hits U.S. stores again

Toilet paper aisles are emptying again as COVID-19 curfews and shutdowns in states from California to New York send pandemic-weary shoppers on a new scramble for essentials.

Fred Katayama reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State of the United States of America

California's Covid curfew to begin as cases surge beyond past peak

 The nightly stay-at-home order aims to reduce cases, which have surged beyond their August peak.
BBC News

California curfew goes into effect Saturday as COVID-19 cases spike

 The newest restrictions require people not on essential errands to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through December 21.
CBS News

California nighttime curfew, stimulus check deadline, American Music Awards: 5 things to know this weekend

 California to enact curfew amid growing COVID-19 cases, the stimulus check deadline has arrived and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com

Fan Pulls Ultra-Rare LeBron James Jersey Card, Immediately Gets Massive Offers

 Another sports card collector just hit the JACKPOT -- pulling a rare 1-of-1 LeBron James jersey card ... and he's already getting some huge offers to sell! It..
TMZ.com

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Lines for virus tests grow amid rising cases in NY

 Long lines formed outside a testing site in New York late on Friday as US coronavirus cases soar and people seek tests ahead of Thanksgiving travel. (Nov...
USATODAY.com

Many share what they’re thankful for amid COVID-19 pandemic

 People lined up outside a food pantry in New York had plenty to say when asked what they’re grateful for this Thanksgiving. Steve Hartman reports for "On The..
CBS News
Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020

As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kejriwal said that despite Delhi experiencing an infection peak much worse than New York's, health infrastructure did not collapse like in the latter. He credited his government's home isolation policy for the same. Kejriwal also expressed hope that the capital may be moving past the third wave with encouraging hints in recent days like a decrease in positivity rate, which is the ratio of positive results and total tests conducted. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:46Published

Fred Katayama

COVID-19 is a 'transient issue': adviser [Video]

COVID-19 is a 'transient issue': adviser

Mercadien Asset Management's Ken Kamen tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should look past the rising coronavirus cases and position their portfolios for a stronger economy next year.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:28Published
Wall Street dips on fading stimulus prospect [Video]

Wall Street dips on fading stimulus prospect

Wall Street's main indexes dipped on Friday as fears grew over fading stimulus and the blow to the economy from increasing coronavirus infections. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published
Wall Street dips on fading stimulus concerns [Video]

Wall Street dips on fading stimulus concerns

Wall Street's main indexes dipped on Friday as fears grew over fading stimulus and the blow to the economy from increasing coronavirus infections. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published
Pfizer seeks emergency use approval for vaccine [Video]

Pfizer seeks emergency use approval for vaccine

Pfizer said it will apply to U.S. health regulators on Friday for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, the first such application in a major step toward providing protection against the new coronavirus. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Panic buying of toilet paper hits US stores again with new..

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TOILETPAPER (PIX):Panic buying of toilet paper hits U.S. stores again with new...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Stores see return of panic buying as COVID-19 shutdowns loom

Chains including Kroger and Wegmans are rationing toilet paper, disinfecting wipes and other items as...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Panic buying [Video]

Panic buying

Panic buying

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:47Published
Will The U.S. See Another Toilet Paper Shortage? [Video]

Will The U.S. See Another Toilet Paper Shortage?

With COVID-19 cases rising, shortages of toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies are returning in many parts of the country as well. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published
Grocery stores to limit some items to avoid panic buying ahead of holidays [Video]

Grocery stores to limit some items to avoid panic buying ahead of holidays

Kroger just announced it’s only allowing customers to buy only two roll of paper towels, toilet paper, disinfecting wipes and hand soap each. These of course were some of the items in huge demand..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 09:36Published