'They pull together': Elite soccer team creating culture of exellence on field and in life Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:17s - Published 6 minutes ago 'They pull together': Elite soccer team creating culture of exellence on field and in life The Sporting Blue Valley Showcase 03 Team just won their fourth consecutive state championship 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FOURTH CONSECUTIVE STATECHAMPIONSHIP.THE PROGRAM IS TAUGHT THEM TOWIN ON THE FIELD AND IN LIFE.ROB HUGHES EXPLAINS WHAT ITTAKES TO BE THE BEST.IT’S ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIPS YOUHAVE WITH THE KIDS DOUG MCLAGGENHAS COACHED FOR DECADES SPOOLS.I THINK IS ALWAYS BEEN GREATJUST FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THEWHOLE PERSON DOUG’S TEAMS PULLEDTOGETHER IN TOUGH SITUATIONSWHEN YOU’RE STRONG UNIT LIKETHAT YOU CAN GET OUT OFPOSITIONS THAT AREN’T SO GOODWHEN YOU ARE LOSING AND YOU GOTTO COUNT BACK DOUG’S SPORTINGBLUE VALLEY SHOWCASE OTHRYS TEAMJUST WON THEIR FOURTHCONSECUTIVE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP.WE’RE JUST YOU KNOW SCRAPPERSTHE FIGHT FOR WHAT THEY WANT TOWIN THESE ATHLETES ARE FIGHTINGFOR SCHOLARSHIPS COVID ISPREVENTED DIVISION ONE SCOUTSFROM SEEING THEM PLAYING THESEGIRLS ARE TOUGH AND WE’LL FIND AWAY TO GET THEM WHERE THEY WANTTO GO FOR COACH MCLAGGEN.IT’S ABOUT MORE THAN SOCCER.IT’S ABOUT BUILDING LEADERSMAKING THE WORLD A BETTER PLACEWHEN I HAVE PEOPLE THAT I’VECOACHED 20 YEARS AGO.STILL IN CONTACT WITH ME THEN IFEEL LIKE I’VE DONE MY JOB ANDI’VE DONE A GOOD JOB.ROB HUGHES CAME EC 9 NEWS THESPORTING BLUE VALLEY SHOWCASE O3TEAM IS PREPARING FOR THEUPCOMING





