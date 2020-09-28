Global  
 

Sudden Wildfire Ravages Remote California Community

A wind-whipped wildfire ravaged the remote California mountain community of Walker on Tuesday, killing one person.

HuffPost reports the ferocious inferno struck suddenly at midday during strong winds high in the eastern Sierra Nevada.

The fire destroyed more than 80 structures, including homes, in the unincorporated town near the Nevada state line.

By early Wednesday, rain and snow reduced the fire to smoldering remnants after it scorched over 32 square miles.

Residents fled Walker and the towns of Coleville and Topaz.

The Carson Valley Inn, to the north in Nevada, was a designated evacuation point.

About 130 rooms are being used to house people for several days.


