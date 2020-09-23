Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate

Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections.
[NFA] State governors across the United States were more forceful in their warnings, telling residents it was not safe to go out, as COVID-19 infections soared to new records. Conway G. Gittens reports.
"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the battleground state.
"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the battleground state.
Mumbai City Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh compared CBI to a pan shop. This statement comes after Supreme Court's decision in which it said that state's consent is a must for CBI probe. Aslam Shaikh said, "Under the BJP govt, CBI has become like a pan shop. It goes anywhere and books anyone, particularly in non-BJP ruled states. It took action against chief ministers and other ministers. Judiciary also feels their interference. We welcome the court's ruling. We welcome the restrictions on CBI.
In a radio address on Thursday morning, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he will issue a new public health emergency which will extend until January 2021, as COVID continues to surge in the state. Katie..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:33Published