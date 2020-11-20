|
Gordon Hayward Signs With Charlotte Hornets on a 4 Year, $120 Million Deal
Former Celtics All-Star heads to Charlotte on a large 4-year deal
In a surprise move, Gordon Hayward will sign a four-year, $120 million contract with the Hornets...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •CBS Sports
Free agent Gordon Hayward has reached a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, his...
ESPN - Published
Also reported by •CBS Sports
