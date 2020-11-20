Global  
 

Gordon Hayward Signs With Charlotte Hornets on a 4 Year, $120 Million Deal

Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Gordon Hayward Signs With Charlotte Hornets on a 4 Year, $120 Million Deal
Former Celtics All-Star heads to Charlotte on a large 4-year deal

