Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil protests : outrage growing over black man killing

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 05:18s - Published
Brazil protests : outrage growing over black man killing
Brazil protests : outrage growing over black man killing

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Brazil municipal elections : Brazilian vote to elect mayors, city councilors [Video]

Brazil municipal elections : Brazilian vote to elect mayors, city councilors

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:20Published
Protests erupt in Brazil after black man beaten to death by supermarket security [Video]

Protests erupt in Brazil after black man beaten to death by supermarket security

People protested in a Carrefour supermarket in Rio de Janeiro after the death of a Black man beaten by white security guards at another branch in Porto Alegre. The killing has sparked outrage on social networks and overshadowed Brazil's Black Consciousness Day, a holiday in several states.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Brazil: Black man beaten to death by supermarket security guards [Video]

Brazil: Black man beaten to death by supermarket security guards

Carrefour Brasil said it terminated the contract of a security firm whose employees had beaten to death a Black man at one of its supermarkets in Brazil.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:40Published

Violence erupts in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at Carrefour store

 More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Brazil killing: Protests erupt after black man killed by white security guards

Footage shows Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas being repeatedly punched by two white security guards.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukeuronewsUpworthy


Violence erupts in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at Carrefour store

Violence erupts in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at Carrefour store More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


News24.com | WATCH | Protests in Brazil after security guards beat black man to death

The death of a black man beaten by white security guards at a supermarket sparked protests across...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Related videos from verified sources

NYC Mayor says protest 'offenses must be prosecuted' [Video]

NYC Mayor says protest 'offenses must be prosecuted'

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio commented on unrest in Brooklyn following the police killing of a Black man in Philadelphia, saying "no violence is acceptable."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published