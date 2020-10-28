Brazil protests : outrage growing over black man killing

Protests erupt in Brazil after black man beaten to death by supermarket security



People protested in a Carrefour supermarket in Rio de Janeiro after the death of a Black man beaten by white security guards at another branch in Porto Alegre. The killing has sparked outrage on social networks and overshadowed Brazil's Black Consciousness Day, a holiday in several states.View on euronews

