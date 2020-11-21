More than Baseball: Empowering Chicago youth through sports

After a few years of success starting a baseball team in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, Stewart and his team received a grant from the Sports 4 Life Initiative, a funding partnership co-founded by the Women's Sports Foundation and espnW.

The grant opened the door for girls to start playing fast-pitch softball within Lost Boyz Inc.

Since 2014, the Sports4Life initiative and has impacted more than 60,000 girls of color through sport.