Retired Air Force veteran on coming together during the 2020 election

“This year, I personally feel a lot more polarization, but we really just need to sit down and just have conversations—because there are differences, but more than anything we are Americans.” For Air Force veteran and Wounded Warrior Vince Loran, cycling was a major part of getting his life back together—so we’re checking in with him four years after we met him outside of the White House to see how things have changed for him and other veterans.

For more information on the Wounded Warriors Project, visit: www.woundedwarriorproject.org.