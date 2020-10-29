More in Common: Election 2020 Special

Four years ago, More in Common host Michael Koenigs went across the country meeting men and women from all walks of life ahead of the divisive 2016 election as part of ABC News’s Election Cycle.

On the precipice of yet another historic election, we’re getting back on the election cycle to check in with some familiar faces and see how things have changed in the last four years, how voter suppression and gerrymandering have impacted this electoral system, and how a bakery’s cookies could predict the next president of the United States.

All that and more on this special election episode of More in Common.