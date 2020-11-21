Global  
 

Meet the young Native Americans bringing their culture to the world

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 22:26s - Published
Thanksgiving is a time to reconnect with family and friends and reflect on all we have to be grateful for.

With things looking a little different this year, More in Common is taking a moment to give thanks for the incredible culture and heritage of Native Americans, whose land makes up the basis of this country we call home.

Native Americans are often included in Thanksgiving mythology, but their contribution is widely misunderstood.

So now, nearly 400 years after the first Thanksgiving feast, we’re illuminating on the true story of our indigenous countrymen, looking at the new face of native culture on social media, the origins of a truly American sport, an unforgettable love story made in Manhattan, a...

