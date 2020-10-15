Woman Awarded Honorary Degree Following 23 Years In Prison For Crime She Insists She Didn't Commit

When Tyra Patterson left prison after 23 years, she kissed the Ohio ground.

When Patterson was 19 years old, she was imprisoned for a robbery and murder she has always sworn she didn't commit.

And while Patterson's convictions have not been overturned, she's been making a difference in the lives of others while she works to clear her name.

CNN reports Patterson dropped out of school at age 11 due to homelessness.

While in prison, she became a GED tutor, a paralegal, and a licensed steam engineer.

Patterson was surprised with an honorary bachelor's degree from the Art Academy of Cincinnati on October 31 after giving the graduates a commencement speech.