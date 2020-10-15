Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman Awarded Honorary Degree Following 23 Years In Prison For Crime She Insists She Didn't Commit

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Woman Awarded Honorary Degree Following 23 Years In Prison For Crime She Insists She Didn't Commit

Woman Awarded Honorary Degree Following 23 Years In Prison For Crime She Insists She Didn't Commit

When Tyra Patterson left prison after 23 years, she kissed the Ohio ground.

When Patterson was 19 years old, she was imprisoned for a robbery and murder she has always sworn she didn't commit.

And while Patterson's convictions have not been overturned, she's been making a difference in the lives of others while she works to clear her name.

CNN reports Patterson dropped out of school at age 11 due to homelessness.

While in prison, she became a GED tutor, a paralegal, and a licensed steam engineer.

Patterson was surprised with an honorary bachelor's degree from the Art Academy of Cincinnati on October 31 after giving the graduates a commencement speech.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Killer Steven Avery’s Prison Cell Mate Shares Murderer’s Secrets In REELZ Doc—Watch [Video]

Killer Steven Avery’s Prison Cell Mate Shares Murderer’s Secrets In REELZ Doc—Watch

Go inside the mind of a criminal. Steven Avery is currently in prison for the murder of a Wisconsin woman named Teresa Halbach — and now the man who shared a prison cell with the cold-blooded..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:15Published
Woman Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Violent 2019 Santa Ana Carjacking [Video]

Woman Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Violent 2019 Santa Ana Carjacking

A Los Angeles woman was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison for a violent Santa Ana carjacking in which a man sustained gunshot wounds. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:45Published