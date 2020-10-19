Global  
 

Gunman at large after Wisconsin shooting

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:36s - Published
A shooter left eight people injured at a Wisconsin mall.

Eight people have been injured in a shooting at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and the gunman is...
Mid-Day - Published

The shooter has been identified by police as a “white male in his 20s or 30s.”
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



A suspect was at large after "multiple" people were wounded in an "active shooter incident" at a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, the local mayor said.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and police are still searching for the shooter.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:18Published
With early in-person voting beginning this week in Wisconsin, election officials are gearing up for what could be a large turnout despite the high numbers of absentee ballots already cast.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:01Published