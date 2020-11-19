Merrick Garland On The List For Biden's Attorney General

NPR reports that Judge Merrick Garland is under serious consideration by Joe Biden to serve as Attorney General.

In 2016, Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by then-President Barack Obama.

He never received a hearing and the nomination by blocked by Senate Republicans.

Business Insider reports that Garland has served as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since 1997.

Garland was the US Court of Appeals chief judge from February 2013 to February 2020.