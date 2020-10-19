Hiker Who Froze To Death Revived After Spending 45 Minutes With A Stopped Heart

A Seattle doctor says her patient 'came back from the dead' after his heart stopped for 45 minutes and he froze to death.

45-year-old hiker Michael Knapinski was found unconscious after being lost in whiteout conditions on Mount Rainier in Washington state.

Knapinski was put on life support after arriving at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, last week.

But his team of doctors quickly decided he would be the perfect patient for the life support machine known as ECMO--essentially a 'heart' outside the body.

According to CNN, doctors were able to jumpstart his heart.

I'm extremely grateful to everybody here at the hospital for not giving up on me.

I'm alive and breathing.

Michael Knapinski