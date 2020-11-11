Fauci Tells Americans To Double Down On COVID Precautions

This month there have been major virus breakthroughs from Moderna, BioNTech, and Pfizer.

All three announced that their COVID-19 vaccine candidates had passed phase 3 testing.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's leading expert on COVID-19.

He said that Americans should take the breakthroughs as more reason to combat "COVID fatigue." At a New York Times conference Fauci said "The cavalry is on the way."