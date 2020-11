Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa League Group J game againstLASK and made a good impact, creating two goals in a 3-0 win in north London.He set up goals in either half for Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min and wouldhave opened his account had Andres Andrade not turned a Gareth Bale cross intohis own goal.

