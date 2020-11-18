Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr. 'Totally Asymptomatic'

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump Jr. said on Friday that he's "totally asymptomatic" after having tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

To pass the time, Trump Jr. reached out to his Instagram followers and asked them for movie and book recommendations.

Trump Jr. also said he's going to polish his guns while under quarantine.

In an update posted to Instagram, Donald Trump Jr.


 Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for the coronavirus. Model predicts more deaths. Thanksgiving during a pandemic happened before. Latest COVID news.
 Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for the coronavirus. Model predicts more deaths. Thanksgiving during a pandemic happened before. Latest COVID news.
 
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest son Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 this week, a spokesman confirmed on Friday. Gloria Tso reports.

Think You're Too Poor To Save? Take This Comfortably Retired Grandma's Solid Advice [Video]

Think You're Too Poor To Save? Take This Comfortably Retired Grandma's Solid Advice

Business Insider contributor Olivia Christensen married young and had her first baby soon after. Since then, she always felt it was hard to save money. But recently, she turned to her grandmother for advice on saving significant amounts of money that could be invested for the future. Her grandmother's advice was simple, but not easy to put into practice: Budget. Establish financial goals. Never stop economizing. First, get real about your budget.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Donald Trump Jr. Infected by Coronavirus and in Isolation

President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for coronavirus infection...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Donald Trump Ignores Son Don Jr's COVID-19 Diagnosis, Wishes Others Well

It was revealed earlier today (November 20) that Donald Trump Jr had tested positive for coronavirus....
Just Jared - Published

Donald Trump Jr. said he's been 'totally asymptomatic' and is spending his time in quarantine polishing his guns

Trump Jr. has been quarantining in his cabin but has not yet exhibited symptoms, he said in an...
Business Insider - Published


