KCMO Fire Captain loses battle with COVID-19

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:23s - Published 3 minutes ago

A DEVASTATING LOSS FORTHE KANSAS CITY FIREDEPARTMENT.CAPTAIN BOBBY ROCHAPASSED AWAY THISMORNING AFTERCONTRACTING COVID-19ON THE JOB EARLIER THISMONTH.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGSHARES MORE FROMTHOSE WHO KNEW HIM.THE OUTPOST BAR ANDGRILL IN THE NORTHLANDWAS ONE OF BOBBYROCHA"S FAVORITEHANGOUT SPOTSFRIENDS WE TALKED TOARE HEARTBROKEN ANDSAY HE WAS A MENTOR TOSO MANY PEOPLE.INSIDE THE BAR THEREWERE A LOT OF EMOTIONSAS HIS FRIENDS ARE INSHOCK THAT HE PASSEDAWAY FROM COVID-19"THEY SAID HE WASDOING BETTER.THEY DESCRIBE HIM AS AFUNNY MAN WHO LIKED TOSING KAROKE.CAPTAIN ROCHA WAS 60-YEARS-OLD AND WORKEDAT FIRE STATION 18OUTSIDE THE STATIONTHERE'S IS A MAKESHIFTMEMORIAL OF TOYS ANDSTUFFED ANIMALS...ANDTHE FLAG AT THE STATIONIS AT HALF STAFFTOREMEMBER THE Man WHOSPENT NEARLY 30 YEARSON THE FORCE.

HISFRIENDS SAY WILL BESORELY MISSED.Ross Distefano-friend of BobbyRocha.I was heartbroken, my heartwas just likeseriouslythistown lost a super super guy.

Idon"t know anybody thatwould have anything to saybad a bout him.David Cox, friend and owner oftheOutpost Bar and GrillIt"s a tough one to take fora lot of people, he justimpacted people in a positiveway.RIGHT NOW THERE AREOVER 70 FIREFIGHTERS ATKCFD WITH COVID-19.THE FIRE DEPARTMENT ISWORKING ON FUNERALARRANGEMENTS FORCAPTAIN ROCHA.REPORTING IN KCMONICK STA